Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $9.65. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.3660, with a volume of 1,679,935 shares trading hands.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term quarterly EPS assumptions (Q1–Q4 2026 and Q2–Q3 adjustments to ($0.28) from ($0.29)) and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates while keeping a “Buy” rating and a $25 price target — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support the stock by implying stronger near‑term operating outlook and substantial upside vs. current levels.

HC Wainwright raised near‑term quarterly EPS assumptions (Q1–Q4 2026 and Q2–Q3 adjustments to ($0.28) from ($0.29)) and lifted FY2026 and FY2027 estimates while keeping a "Buy" rating and a $25 price target — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support the stock by implying stronger near‑term operating outlook and substantial upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel publicly said Fulcrum's recent pullback was "overdone," framing the decline as a buying opportunity and potentially attracting value‑oriented or technical traders.

Stifel publicly said Fulcrum's recent pullback was "overdone," framing the decline as a buying opportunity and potentially attracting value‑oriented or technical traders. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright added a long‑range FY2030 estimate ($2.71 EPS), signaling a bullish longer‑term view of the company's potential revenue/earnings trajectory if pipeline progress continues — supportive for growth investors.

HC Wainwright added a long‑range FY2030 estimate ($2.71 EPS), signaling a bullish longer‑term view of the company's potential revenue/earnings trajectory if pipeline progress continues — supportive for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call materials and summaries are circulating; reported EPS matched consensus and management commentary will determine near‑term sentiment depending on guidance/clinical timelines. Investors will be parsing the call for program updates and cash‑burn guidance.

Q4 2025 earnings call materials and summaries are circulating; reported EPS matched consensus and management commentary will determine near‑term sentiment depending on guidance/clinical timelines. Investors will be parsing the call for program updates and cash‑burn guidance. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to recent trial news has been weak — headlines note the stock "tumbled despite trial results," suggesting investors were disappointed by data detail, commercial timing, or took profits; that selling pressure is the proximate cause of downward price movement.

Market reaction to recent trial news has been weak — headlines note the stock “tumbled despite trial results,” suggesting investors were disappointed by data detail, commercial timing, or took profits; that selling pressure is the proximate cause of downward price movement. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts modestly (FY2028 $0.87 from $0.94; FY2029 $1.79 from $1.91), which reduces some of the longer‑term upside in the model and could temper investor enthusiasm for multi‑year returns.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 469,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,285.68. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares in the company, valued at $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,294.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,061,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 2,841,734 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,054,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,406,000. GSK plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $20,196,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

