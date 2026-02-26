Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 25.3% increase from Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
HBDC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.74.
Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
