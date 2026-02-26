Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HBDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 25.3% increase from Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HBDC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.74.

Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Hilton Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds issued by Business Development Companies classified as corporates. It seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Hilton Capital BDC Corporate Bond TR Index, by using full replication technique. Tidal Trust II – Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF is domiciled in the United States.

