Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.4% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 94,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.