Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Friday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.4% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 94,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
