BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62), FiscalAI reports. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $165.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.20 million.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 451,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,418. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $209.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Get BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHR shares. Zacks Research upgraded BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE:BHR) is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar’s business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.