Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $218,346.18 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Poff sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $218,346.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,493.76. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 820 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $86,395.20.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer‑term earnings upside. Addus HomeCare Earnings Call Highlights Growth And Scale

Q4 earnings/earnings call emphasized continued revenue growth, margin-leverage opportunities and an M&A-driven growth strategy for 2026 — supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Stephens price target note

Stephens trimmed its price target from $140 to $135 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new target implies meaningful upside from current levels, indicating analyst confidence in the company’s outlook despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Conference participation

Addus will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (investor visibility event; typically neutral but can aid liquidity/coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Some published short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. MarketBeat ADUS page

Some published short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (data glitch/inconsistent reporting across sources) — treat those specific zero figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre‑planned. See CEO filing. CEO insider-sale SEC filing

Significant insider selling over Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison sold two blocks (4,988 and 2,364 shares) and multiple senior EVPs sold smaller blocks across the two days — coordinated insider sales can pressure sentiment even if individual sales are routine and pre‑planned. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose earlier in February (as of Feb. 13 there were ~1.15M shares short, ~6.5% of shares outstanding and ~4.6 days‑to‑cover) — elevated short activity can amplify downward price moves. Short interest data

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

