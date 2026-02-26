RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.48%.RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

