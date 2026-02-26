Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 672,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $73.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

