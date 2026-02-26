TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $170,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $363.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

