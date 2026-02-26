TD Asset Management Inc Buys 116,310 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,310 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.95% of Deckers Outdoor worth $139,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,985.84. The trade was a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.