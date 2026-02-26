AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $173,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

