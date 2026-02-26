Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Short Interest Update

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the January 29th total of 101 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Peoples Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PPLL remained flat at $61.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Peoples has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $71.43.
Peoples Company Profile
