Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Short Interest Update

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the January 29th total of 101 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Peoples Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPLL remained flat at $61.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Peoples has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto and personal, SBA, commercial, commercial real estate, home equity, home improvement, and home equity line of credit loan products, as well as mortgages and debit and credit cards.

