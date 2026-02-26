Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 615.2% in February

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 103,100 shares, a growth of 615.2% from the January 29th total of 14,416 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of RCGCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in West Africa. The company’s primary activities encompass regional-scale exploration, resource delineation and metallurgical studies aimed at developing economically viable gold deposits. Roscan Gold holds a significant land package in Côte d’Ivoire’s prolific Birimian gold belt, where it is carrying out systematic drilling campaigns and field mapping to expand its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Anumso Gold Project, located in the Sissédougou region of northern Côte d’Ivoire.

