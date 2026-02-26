Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Declines By 95.6%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,341 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 29th total of 30,264 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

Shares of LNDAF stock remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros is a Madrid‐based insurance company founded in 1995 by Bankinter and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Specializing in a direct‐to‐consumer model, the firm sells policies through telephone and digital channels, streamlining distribution and pricing by eliminating intermediaries. Its core offerings include motor, home, travel and health insurance, complemented by legal protection and roadside assistance services.

Headquartered in Spain, Línea Directa focuses on serving the Spanish market with tailored insurance solutions.

