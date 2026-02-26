MAI Capital Management Sells 9,238 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 419,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

