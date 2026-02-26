Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Trading Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.38. 725,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,725,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVN. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Navan in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Navan from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz acquired 466,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,582,763.66. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,735,783.26. This trade represents a 6.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen acquired 466,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,582,763.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,735,783.26. The trade was a 6.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,644,482 shares of company stock worth $86,979,947.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

