Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.7650, with a volume of 122208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 191.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,276 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

