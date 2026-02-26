RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,171 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

