TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 2,214,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.94%.The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $162,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,898.42. This trade represents a 47.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Big EPS beat — ACAD reported $1.60 EPS for Q4 (well above consensus), showing materially improved profitability that supports near‑term earnings confidence. ACAD Q4 Earnings Beat

Big EPS beat — ACAD reported $1.60 EPS for Q4 (well above consensus), showing materially improved profitability that supports near‑term earnings confidence. Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue target and commercial momentum — management outlined a FY‑2026 revenue range (~$1.22–$1.28B) and cited Nuplazid and Daybue (and DAYBUE STIX plans) as growth drivers, giving investors clearer top‑line visibility. Acadia outlines 2026 revenue target

2026 revenue target and commercial momentum — management outlined a FY‑2026 revenue range (~$1.22–$1.28B) and cited Nuplazid and Daybue (and DAYBUE STIX plans) as growth drivers, giving investors clearer top‑line visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and new coverage — Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an outperform and $33 PT, and Citizens JMP raised its PT to $35, signaling some firms view the stock as materially underpriced versus 2026 targets. Wolfe Research initiates coverage Citizens JMP raises target

Analyst bullishness and new coverage — Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an outperform and $33 PT, and Citizens JMP raised its PT to $35, signaling some firms view the stock as materially underpriced versus 2026 targets. Neutral Sentiment: Full results and call details available — company press release and call noted ~9% y/y revenue growth and a ~24.9% net margin; investors will be watching the slide deck and call transcript for product‑level detail. Acadia Q4 results press release

Full results and call details available — company press release and call noted ~9% y/y revenue growth and a ~24.9% net margin; investors will be watching the slide deck and call transcript for product‑level detail. Negative Sentiment: EU setback on trofinetide and lingering commercial concerns — coverage and commentary flagged an EU regulatory/market setback for trofinetide that clouds that asset’s contribution and introduced execution risk for 2026 assumptions. That caution is a key reason some investors are selling into the post‑earnings move. Zacks: sales miss / EU setback

EU setback on trofinetide and lingering commercial concerns — coverage and commentary flagged an EU regulatory/market setback for trofinetide that clouds that asset’s contribution and introduced execution risk for 2026 assumptions. That caution is a key reason some investors are selling into the post‑earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — while some firms raised targets, Stifel cut its target to $24 and issued a Hold; RBC trimmed its target slightly. The combination of upward and downward revisions leaves near‑term sentiment mixed and pressures the stock. Benzinga coverage of analyst moves

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

