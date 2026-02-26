228,054 Shares in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF $LSGR Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.77% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $23,722,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,934,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,920,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74,994 shares during the period.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LSGR opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

