MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 13,756 shares.The stock last traded at $217.9875 and had previously closed at $225.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of MTU Aero Engines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

