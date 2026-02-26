Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.2190, with a volume of 11227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Stories

