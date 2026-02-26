Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal West Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) CFO Neal West sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,973. This trade represents a 28.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.8%

KALU traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 45.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

