Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 337,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 195,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Melkior Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Timmins, Canada.

