Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.1966.

Enagas Stock Up 11.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Get Enagas alerts:

Enagas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enagás is a Spanish energy company that specializes in the transportation and regasification of natural gas. As the independent technical manager of Spain’s gas system, the company oversees the planning, development and operation of the country’s high-pressure transmission network. Enagás’s core activities include the construction, maintenance and management of pipelines and storage facilities designed to ensure the reliable supply of natural gas to industrial, power generation and distribution customers across the Iberian Peninsula.

The company operates six liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification plants strategically located on Spain’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.