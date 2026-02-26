Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.54 and last traded at C$26.94, with a volume of 117401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.21.

Collective Mining Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

