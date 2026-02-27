Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Shares Up 31,150% – Still a Buy?

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31,150% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,561,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0160.

Ameritek Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures, Inc provides various software and hardware products and services to businesses, organizations, and governments. The company provides software inventory management solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud-based solutions for warehouse and inventory fulfillment; DittoMask, a filtration mask for medical industry; FlexFridge, a foldable refrigerator; and develops blockchain technology software programs. It also focuses on augmented reality technology; offers vertical aircraft landing services and passenger first-class transportation across cities, as well as software technology services comprising developing business strategy management solutions; and develops electric bicycles for online delivery industry.

