Insider Buying: Millicom International Cellular (LON:MICC) Insider Acquires £699.72 in Stock

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (LON:MICC – Get Free Report) insider Abhijit Bhattacharya purchased 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 per share, with a total value of £699.72.

Abhijit Bhattacharya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Abhijit Bhattacharya acquired 10,000 shares of Millicom International Cellular stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,385 per share, with a total value of £138,500.

On Monday, February 16th, Abhijit Bhattacharya bought 22,000 shares of Millicom International Cellular stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,382 per share, with a total value of £304,040.

On Thursday, February 12th, Abhijit Bhattacharya purchased 44,500 shares of Millicom International Cellular stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,404 per share, with a total value of £624,780.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

LON MICC opened at GBX 1,173 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,067.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,433.50. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Millicom International Cellular SA, commonly known by its Tigo brand in many markets, is a telecommunications and media company headquartered in Luxembourg. The company focuses on providing connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses in emerging markets, with an emphasis on mobile communications, fixed broadband and cable television.

Millicom’s principal commercial offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband (including DSL and increasingly fiber-based access where available), pay-TV and bundled consumer packages.

