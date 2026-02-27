Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on D. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.