Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 10.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

In related news, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,771.75. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 178,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,364,030. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,878 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7,580.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,710,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

