Legato Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 4th

Legato Merger’s (OTCMKTS:LEGOU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 4th. Legato Merger had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Legato Merger Price Performance

Legato Merger stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Legato Merger has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

