Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 413.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.86.

SDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Schroders Stock Performance

LON:SDR opened at GBX 586 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 413.36. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 283.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 599.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of £9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

