ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.37 and last traded at $64.41. 12,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
