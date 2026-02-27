ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.37 and last traded at $64.41. 12,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

