DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46. 43,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 84,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.02.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.