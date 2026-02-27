Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker GDST. As a “blank check” vehicle, Goldenstone Acquisition Corp. was formed with the sole purpose of identifying, acquiring or merging with a privately held business to bring it public through a reverse merger transaction. The company holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account, earning interest while it evaluates potential targets.

Goldenstone Acquisition Corp.

