Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $54.61. Approximately 34,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 41,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.