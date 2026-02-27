Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $54.61. Approximately 34,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 41,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
