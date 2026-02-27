Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.31. 7,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 26,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.
Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security. A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.
