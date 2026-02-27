Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.31. 7,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 26,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$209.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.12.

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security. A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.