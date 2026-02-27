New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 218,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 223,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$30.62 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

