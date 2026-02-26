Barrington Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 996,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,552. The firm has a market cap of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

