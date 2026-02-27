United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $71.82. Approximately 17,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.