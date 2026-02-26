Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 2.7% – Still a Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $74.76. 22,327,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 22,070,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

