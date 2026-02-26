Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 349,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,450. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

