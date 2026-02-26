PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 68.5% in February

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 236,962 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 29th total of 751,719 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 396,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

PBCRY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 163,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,741. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, commonly known as Bank BCA, is one of Indonesia’s leading banking institutions. Established in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients. Bank BCA is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker BBCA and trades in the United States through American Depositary Receipts on the OTC Markets under the symbol PBCRY.

The bank’s core business activities span consumer banking, SME and corporate lending, treasury operations, and transaction banking.

