Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Releases Earnings Results

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.79 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTEC traded up GBX 4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 40.24. 2,631,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,139. Made Tech Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 42. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.56.

Get Made Tech Group alerts:

Made Tech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform. It serves central and local government, housing, health and care, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.