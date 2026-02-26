Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 163,721 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,721 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $178,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $312.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

