Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Craig Drummond Purchases 1,424 Shares

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Free Report) insider Craig Drummond bought 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.89 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,783.63.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Transurban Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Transurban Group’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Transurban Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)

