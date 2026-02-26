Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Craig Drummond Purchases 1,424 Shares

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Drummond bought 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.89 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,783.63.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Transurban Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Transurban Group’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

