Jumbo Interactive Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $829.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Veverka bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$96,944.72. Also, insider Michael Malone purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$61,990.50. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

