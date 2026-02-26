Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.89, but opened at $39.71. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $41.0210, with a volume of 89,017 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Dnb Carnegie downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Excelerate Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 791.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.