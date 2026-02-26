Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,296. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $148.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.26 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 541.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

