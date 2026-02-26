Wells Fargo & Company Increases CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $33.00

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson set a $46.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE YOU traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 1,933,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. CLEAR Secure has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The company had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,853. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,190. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,532 shares of company stock worth $1,446,812. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318,047 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

