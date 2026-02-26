Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55, Zacks reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Xencor Stock Up 14.1%

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 1,112,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,523. The firm has a market cap of $976.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Xencor has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,153,329.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 236,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,943.28. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $1,796,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,835.85. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 118.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

