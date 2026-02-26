Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55, Zacks reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.
NASDAQ XNCR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 1,112,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,523. The firm has a market cap of $976.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Xencor has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69.
In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,153,329.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 236,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,943.28. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $1,796,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,835.85. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.
The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.
